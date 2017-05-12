Where the leaders are in the N.S. election

HALIFAX — Where the N.S. leaders are on Saturday, May 13:

---

Liberals:

HALIFAX — Premier Stephen McNeil tours the Halifax Seaport Farmers Market with candidate Labi Kousoulis. (10 a.m. - 10:20 a.m., 1209 Marginal Rd.)

HALIFAX — McNeil tours the Halifax Chebucto Farmers Market with candidate Joachim Stroink (10:35 a.m. - 10:55 a.m., 2901 Windsor St.)

DARTMOUTH — McNeil tours Dartmouth South Farmers Market with candidate Vishal Bhardwaj and candidate Edgar Burns (11:25 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., 2 Ochterloney St.).

EASTERN PASSAGE — McNeil makes announcement at Fisherman's Cove. (1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m., 1509 Shore Rd.)

LUCASVILLE - McNeil has lobster brunch with candidate Ben Jessome at Lucasville United Baptist Church (2:15 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. 624 Lucasville Rd.)

HAMMONDS PLAINS - McNeil visits Hammonds Plains Community Centre - Mothers Day Tea and Sale with Ben Jessome (3:15 p.m. - 3:25 p.m. , 2041 Hammonds Plains Rd.)

TIMBERLEA — McNeil has lobster supper at St. Andrews Anglican Church with candidate Iain Rankin (3:50 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., 2565 St. Margarets Bay Rd.)

HALIFAX - McNeil attends Vaisakhi Sikh New Year's Festival with candidate Vishal Bhardwaj (7 p.m. - 8 p.m., Greek Orthodox Church St George - Church Hall, 38 Purcell's Cove Rd.)

---

Tories:

PORT HAWKESBURY — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie has breakfast with candidate Alana Paon. ( 9 a.m., Civic Centre, 606 Reeves St.)

PORT HAWKESBURY — Baillie has interview at radio station CIGO. (10:15 a.m., 609 Church St.)

HARVE BOUCHER — Baillie campaigns with candidate Rob Wolf. (12:30 p.m., Havre Boucher seniors complex, 12484 Highway 4)

MULGRAVE — Baillie campaigns with Wolf. (1:45 p.m., Mulgrave Seniors Complex, 393 Murry St.)

SYDNEY — Baillie meets with candidates Eddie Orrell, Keith Bain, Louie Piovesan, Alfie MacLeod, Laurie MacIntosh and John White. (7:30 p.m., Dobson Yacht Club, 600 Westmount Rd.)

---

NDP:

HALIFAX — NDP Leader Gary Burrill makes a policy announcement. (12:00 p.m., Atrium, Dalhousie Student Union Building, 6136 University Ave.)