NDP pledge $2 million to improve Nova Scotia's sexual assault victims

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's NDP leader says his party would invest $2 million to improve services to help sexual assault victims if elected on May 30.

Gary Burrill was joined by two students and a gaggle of campaign staff at Dalhousie University on Saturday as he pledged to spend $1 million to double the number of sexual assault therapists in the province.

He says an NDP government would add $1 million in funding for organizations the provide sexual assault services and women's centres.

Burrill says his party also push for legislation requiring colleges and universities to develop sexual assault policies.

The NDP is also promising to renew the Liberal government's $6-million investment in education, prevention and improved support for sexual assault victims over three years.