Speeding motorcycle does wheelies in front of Halifax police cruiser in Lower Sackville

Talk about defying authority.

Police in Lower Sackville say they are looking for the driver of a motorcycle who did several wheelies in front of a RCMP cruiser.

The incident happened at 7:10 p.m. May 10 on Sackville Drive.

Police say a motorcycle was doing about 90 km/h in the 50 km/h zone, when the officer tried pulling over the vehicle.

“The motorcycle slowed down, then sped up, doing several wheelies in front of the police vehicle, and speeding off,” a RCMP statement said. “This happened a second time, where the motorcycle slowed down for the police vehicle, then abruptly sped off.”