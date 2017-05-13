Speeding motorcycle does wheelies in front of Halifax police cruiser in Lower Sackville
The RCMP is now trying to locate the driver, who sped off from the scene.
Talk about defying authority.
Police in Lower Sackville say they are looking for the driver of a motorcycle who did several wheelies in front of a RCMP cruiser.
The incident happened at 7:10 p.m. May 10 on Sackville Drive.
Police say a motorcycle was doing about 90 km/h in the 50 km/h zone, when the officer tried pulling over the vehicle.
“The motorcycle slowed down, then sped up, doing several wheelies in front of the police vehicle, and speeding off,” a RCMP statement said. “This happened a second time, where the motorcycle slowed down for the police vehicle, then abruptly sped off.”
Police are now trying to locate the driver and are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.