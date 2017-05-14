Halifax Heroes: Cole Harbour students stepping up to buy service dog for veteran with PTSD

For some, high school is a time for self development and growth, but for a group of Cole Harbour students, their time in high school is being used to give back.

Kaitlyn Jobe and Quinn Marnitz, along with three other Cole Harbour High School students, are holding a fundraising event to raise money to purchase a service dog for a veteran suffering from PTSD.

As part of the school’s IB program, the group of students are required to complete a CAS (Creativity, Action and Service) project during their final years in high school.

Jobe, Marnitz and their group were struggling to find an idea for a project, but Jobe later approached the group with an idea from an unlikely place.

“I got the idea when I was scrolling through Facebook one night,” said Jobe.

“I saw an article about a man who was in the military and suffered from PTSD, and he had a service dog which really helped him. I also knew a few people who had service dogs and saw the bonds they created, so I thought it would be nice to do that for someone else.”

To help raise the $5,000 needed to obtain, train and pair a service dog to a veteran in need, the group are holding a benefit night at Finbar’s Irish Pub on June 5.

The event will run from 5 to 9 p.m., and 15 per cent of the proceeds from food and drink purchases will go towards the price of a service dog.

They are also trying to collect gift cards from local businesses for a gift card tree to raffle off at the event.

Being from a military family, Jobe has seen the after effects of PTSD, so when she brought the idea to the group, they jumped on the opportunity.

“It is really important that veterans be given this resource,” said Marnitz.

“We were talking to the people from Paws Fur Thought, they showed us how much service dogs have changed their lives. We were thinking if we could do that for somebody else, it would be fantastic.”

To help source and train a service dog, the group is working with Paws Fur Thought, an organization that specializes in obtaining and training service dogs for veterans and first responders.

“I think we are doing it to give people an insight,” said Marnitz.

“Sometimes when people think about someone with PTSD, they think they are mentally crippled. While they do have a condition, they are still people, they still enjoy life.

“They just need to be given the opportunity to be reminded of that. They just need that support to give life their all.”

