Man killed in ATV crash in Nova Scotia
Police say the victim was 50 and died when he lost control while riding in a ditch.
Police in Nova Scotia are investigating a fatal ATV crash from the weekend.
The RCMP in Cumberland County say around 8:30 p.m. Saturday a man was driving his vehicle through a ditch in the community of South Tatamagouche when he lost control and crashed.
When emergency responders arrived on the scene, the 50-year-old man was dead.
“Our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends at this difficult time,” a police statement issued on Sunday afternoon said.