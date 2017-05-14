From teachers to downtown: Metro talks with Nova Scotia Green Party deputy leader Jessica Alexander

As part of our on-going series leading up to Nova Scotia’s May 30 provincial election, Metro recently sat down with Green Party deputy leader Jessica Alexander.

The conversation ranged from rebuilding the Green Party in the province to teachers to downtown development.

Here is that interview, edited for clarity and length.

Metro: First of all, could you explain to us why you’re here and not your party leader?

JA: “We have co-leadership in the Green Party. It’s written into our constitution that there’s a leader and a deputy leader, and the point of the deputy leader position, because we’re volunteers and we’re not full time, is to increase our capacity obviously, but also to create balance. Thomas Trappenberg is our party leader … So the point of that is to create balance. So you might have someone who was older try and seek someone younger, you might have someone from Cape Breton have a mainlander. It doesn’t have to be male and female, but in our case it was. But Thomas is also a scientist and I’m more of an artist. So we find all the time, even though we have similar priorities, our ways of approaching things are really quite different, and we like that. We find it challenging, and we understand that that’s kind of the point.”

Metro: The Green Party is running 32 candidates in this election, out of 51 ridings. Why aren’t you fielding more candidates?

JA: “We needed to repair some of our party machinery after a near collapse last year, where the party was really struggling with whether it could, or even needed to, survive. So we had to ask some really difficult questions. Did we fulfill the mandate we had when we started this party? Did we get where we wanted to go? And that was going to be the conditions under which we agreed, all of us, that we would indeed need to fold the party: we accomplished our purpose and enough of our values had been adopted by other parties, perhaps. And then we looked at what’s going on in the province, and opening a coal mine in Cape Breton, and Alton Gas is happening, and there’s still really bad pollution in Harrietsfield, and in Pictou. You know what I mean? We’re not there. We just really said, ‘You know what, let’s pick it up, give it a bath, turn it around, and put this machine back to work for us.' We have been attracting some very amazing candidates, but it takes time for people to trust the machinery that’s been put in place, and we understood that. We knew that going in, and actually, 32 is more than we thought we might have. So we’re relatively pleased with that … Last election I think we ran 16.”

Metro: Why do you think the Green Party has never held a seat in Nova Scotia?

JA: “I think Nova Scotians like certainty. I think they like what’s familiar. I think in lots of ways they need that. The economy here is more challenging than in other places, and challenging economies make risk more difficult. Where it’s untested and you like what you know, and you like individuals that you’re familiar with, we don’t always like people that come from away, and that’s all normal. We’re ok with that. We’re fine to function within that kind of community. In fact, Thomas and I, who both grew up somewhere else, it’s what we love about this place, is a strong community feeling where people have a very strong sense of place and strong interconnectedness. This is what we like, so we can’t be surprised when it’s necessarily also the challenge.”

Metro: What is your ultimate goal in this election, to win at least one seat?

JA: “We are training people. We are training people to be campaigners. We are training people to build a sustainable movement. So we’re actually not just about winning a seat or building a party, we’re looking to be part of a global movement. So there’s way more layers, for us, than just where the X is going to go on May 30. We share the same values with Green politicians around the world, and we need a footprint here. There needs to be that, for lots of reasons. So we as leaders, Thomas and I, have to think through, ‘How can we make sure this is more than a party, more than a campaign?' We’re building a relationship with each other, we’re building our capacity, we are learning, we’re teaching each other, we’re reaching out into our communities to find people with similar values. So it’s hard. Yes, it’s hard. But that’s what sustainability is going to be, right?”

Metro: Onto policy, I think people know where you stand on green issues, but what would you do as a government to achieve the kind of change you advocate for?

JA: “We would take action on carbon emissions of course, and that would be done with a fee and dividend plan, and that is consistent with Green parties in other places as well. We believe transportation networks in Nova Scotia need improvement. We absolutely need to end our reliance on coal for power generation in this province. But none of this is really new. We really want to focus on solar, because it’s the least intervention, the least disruptive of natural systems.”

Metro: What would you do to improve healthcare in the Nova Scotia?

JA: “We would prioritize preventive health. We would prioritize physical activity. As they say, ‘Sitting is the new smoking,' and we need to work with communities to get people more active, more health-conscious. We are focusing on food security, in terms of creating local markets. Nova Scotia has a very poor situation with food insecurity, and so we’re focusing on ways that we can improve local agriculture, that we can be more self-sustaining.”

Metro: How would you work with teachers if your party wins the election?

JA: “We think education needs to be reimagined in terms of its purpose, in terms of what we have built as an education system. We think that the union-employer combat is really toxic, and it’s really dangerous for children, that kind of combative scenario. However, teachers have been taken advantage of. I was really supportive when they were doing work-to-rule, and I said, ‘You know what, my kid is having prom this year, and if there’s no prom then that’s the way that needs to be because you can’t be taking advantage of people the way that’s been done.’ So we would repeal Bill 75. … I think that the (Council on Classroom Conditions) is a good idea, it’s a good start. In the short term, you need to be listening to teachers and taking every one of their concerns seriously. They got into this field because they believe in what they’re doing. They care about children, they care about the future. Most of them are there for noble purposes, and when they have something to say, you listen, you don’t override.”

Metro: How would you create jobs?

JA: “We would want Nova Scotia to be focused toward green economy. High tech is a priority for us. More research, more technology. If we can improve broadband access across this province, it’s going to make a lot of smaller communities more competitive and provide access to global markets there. Service industry of course is good, finance. Anything we can do to get away from a resource-based economy is going to be healthy for Nova Scotians.”

Metro: Nova Scotia has an extremely high out-migration of young people, we’re an aging province, and we have the highest youth job loss of any province. How would you address that?

JA: “We would look at the graduate retention, I think it’s a tax credit at the moment. We think that there are other ways of expanding on that in terms of reducing people’s student debt if they’re able to stay. Personally, I think we need to be facilitating an entrepreneurial culture here as well. I think there are a lot of business opportunities, but when you’re a student, you’re not in a position to take advantage of those opportunities because you’re saddled with a lot of student debt and you need to get things settled away first, so you have to look at the job market before you look at starting a business. If we can bridge that gap, that’s what we would want to do.”

Metro: What is your vision for downtown Halifax?

JA: “I like density development because it gets people out of their cars. I don’t always agree with every Green person on that because not everybody likes a lot of skyscrapers, and we do acknowledge it needs to be done wisely. But where you can build healthy, walkable communities, where people don’t need need a vehicle to get to their job, to get to the grocery store, the bank, the library, everything is in the same place… That’s my personal vision. I personally would also like to see, if it were possible, a reduction in the truck traffic going through downtown. If it was possible, and of course I have the luxury of being a little bit idealistic, I would love it if Halterm to be on the other side of the harbour where the train tracks are so that we could use more rail less truck, preserving our road and not getting crippled in every snowstorm.”

Five quick questions:

Favourite food? Tie between Thai and sushi

When’s the last time you took the bus? “I went home from work actually.”

Favourite movie? Shawshank Redemption

Favourite band/singer? Pink Floyd