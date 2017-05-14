Nova Scotia Green Party in it for more than to win it

It’s not all about making it into the legislature for the Nova Scotia Green Party.

The party has never had one of the 51 seats in the province’s legislature, but in an interview with Metro as part of our series of sit-downs with each party leader ahead of the May 30 provincial election, deputy leader Jessica Alexander said that’s not exactly the party’s goal.

“We are training people. We are training people to be campaigners. We are training people to build a sustainable movement. So we’re actually not just about winning a seat or building a party, we’re looking to be part of a global movement,” Alexander said.

“There’s way more layers, for us, than just where the X is going to go on May 30.”

That said, Alexander believes strongly in electoral reform.

“First past the post, to us, is just the most deadly system,” she said.

“We feel that even with the amount of votes that we’ve had, we would have, under proportional representation, at least one or two seats.”