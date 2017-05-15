Man charged with dangerous driving after crashing into parked vehicles in downtown Halifax

A Halifax man has been charged with dangerous driving after he allegedly crashed into two parked vehicles in the downtown core while fleeing police, and was also going the wrong way down one-way streets.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Halifax Regional Police say one of its officers saw a red truck with large tires going the wrong way on Prince Street, before turning onto Market Street.

Shortly later, police spotted the vehicle again, turning the wrong way onto Argyle Street.

Police pursed the vehicle with its lights on shortly later, but turned the lights off around Duke and Barrington, “avoiding a high speed pursuit in the downtown core,” a statement from HRP said.

After spotting the vehicle a third time driving over the curb into the park area of Granville Street, police say the driver jumped out of its truck and took off running.

The 44-year-old man was arrested a short time later.

“Through the course of the investigation, officers located two vehicles that had been struck while parked on Granville Street,” the police statement went on to say.