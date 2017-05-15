Gary Burrill takes swipe at Jamie Baillie, dubs him 'cheerleader and chief for Stephen Harper'

The leader of the province’s New Democrats took a jab at Nova Scotia’s Conservatives on Monday, questioning its “progressiveness” and calling it the party of former Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

“Their priority is the same priority they trumpeted during the years when Jamie Baillie was cheerleader and chief for Stephen Harper in Nova Scotia and spent all of his energy running around the province telling people that Stephen Harper was the best bet to be prime minister of our country,” Gary Burrill said in a sit-down interview with Metro Halifax.

“I think this is where his heart lies. I think there is a disingenuousness and a fraudulence about their claim, if they should make a claim that they are willing to make the investments that are required. They are not.”

Burrill made the comments within hours of the Progressive Conservative party issuing a press release stating that long-time New Democrat Linda Power was urging voters to support the Conservatives as the “best chance” and most “strategic” choice to defeat McNeil’s Liberal party.

The New Democratic Party unveiled its platform on Monday morning, prompting Burrill to note that there’s a major difference between his party and the governing Liberals and opposition Conservatives.

“There’s the (Liberal) McNeil record of three and a half years of cutting back, taking back and pruning back, and the Conservative record and the Conservative roots in the Harperist enterprise of diminishing the public sector and focusing on generating budget surpluses,” he said.