Dartmouth man takes legal action to reinstate Grabher name on personalized licence plate

HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia man is going to court to try to have his name — Grabher — reinstated on a personalized licence plate.

Lawyers for Lorne Grabher filed a notice of application with the provincial Supreme Court seeking to overturn a decision by the Nova Scotia Registrar of Motor Vehicles to cancel the plate, which had been used by the family for 27 years.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is handling the case and says the revocation of the plate infringes on Grabher's Charter rights and is discriminatory.

The court filings say the name is a point of pride for the family and its Austrian-German heritage, adding that Grabher's son has been able to use a similar personalized plate in Alberta.

The case developed after the registrar said it received a complaint last December over the name and how it could be considered a "socially unacceptable slogan."