Halifax advocate says it feels like African Nova Scotian votes 'don't even matter' in Nova Scotia election

One Halifax advocate says it feels like African Nova Scotian votes “don’t even matter” when a public coalition, rather than politicians, are the ones bringing up issues around high incarceration rates, North Preston land titles, and educational gaps for black students.

An online survey went out to all provincial candidates on Monday, compiled by members of the African Nova Scotian Decade for People of African Descent Coalition in partnership with the Canadian Association of Black Lawyers (CABL), on how they’d handle environmental racism, reparations, and more.

Quentrel Provo, Stop the Violence founder, said he has yet to hear any of the Liberal, NDP or PC leaders discuss issues he’s passionate about - especially safety, policing, and the over-representation of black residents in Nova Scotia jails.

“Every election we have to bring up our own issues. Why is that happening? These issues aren’t … new issues, these are the same issues from four years ago and years before that,” Provo said Monday.

“It’s almost as if our votes don’t even matter.”

Provo said is hard not to feel disenchanted and weary of politics when African Nova Scotian issues are “swept under the rug” by MLAs until being asked about them while campaigning.

“It’s like we’re forgotten. They’ll bring it up when they’re having an event in our community ... and they know there’s going to be a lot of African Nova Scotians there,” Provo said.

“But we’ve seen it time and time again, our issues aren’t raised in Province House.”

Although Provo said he’s been approached multiple times this election to endorse candidates, he’s keeping the Stop the Violence movement outside politics because he’s “for the people” - but most importantly no politicians have offered real options for the systemic issues the survey asks about.

There’s “a lot of space” to improve the relationship between the province and African Nova Scotians when looking at history, said CABL member Jalana Lewis, who said the survey timing was about gathering candidates’ ideas rather than a comment on how much or how little dialogue there’s been around such issues this election.

“This is a great time to get folks thinking critically about these issues, and get them thinking about it during the campaign season, not just when things kind of blow up or are highlighted in the media,” Lewis said.

Although there are so many more issues the coalition could have highlighted, Lewis said if they sent more questions candidates might have been overwhelmed and not wanted to respond.

They made the survey as user-friendly as possible with context for each question, often including links to online sources, Lewis said, so if an MLA tries to decline the survey by saying they don’t know about the issues - “that’s not a good answer.”

“If they’re preparing for this job, they need to prepare to be in spaces where they might actually have to speak to issues that they’re not comfortable speaking on, but their constituents are going to expect them to have a response,” Lewis said.