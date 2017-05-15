Metro Talks with NDP leader Gary Burrill: 'Deficit' is not a dirty word

In an interview on Monday, New Democratic Party leader Gary Burrill sat down with Metro to discuss campaign-related issues as part of a series leading up to the May 30 provincial election.

The below Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.

Metro: What are the key components of your platform?

Burrill: We’re at a moment in 2017 in Nova Scotia where we have to make…investments in our people. In health care, in schools, and in opportunities for young people…and also in addressing the fact that we have the fastest rising food bank use of anywhere in the country…Our view is it is not a moment to sit on your hands and think about some little tinkering that will allow us to generate a little more of a budget surplus. It’s a moment that calls for very serious dramatic investments on many fronts but on these four fronts in particular.

Metro: Why is a deficit okay in your view?

Burrill: In Canada the federal Liberal government has been in a major serious stimulus mode with deficits in order to generate it for the last two years. We’re in a new situation. This isn’t 2009 or 2013. It’s a situation where the best thinking in economics, the interest rate climate, and the best practices around the western world all say that what you need to do in a situation like this is stimulate the economy and invest in people, and invest in particular in the widening of opportunity for young people.

Metro: How do you counter pre-conceived notions people may have about your partner after the Dexter government?

Burrill: This has dissipated. These are conversations you heard a lot in the federal election two years ago. I’m knocking on hundreds of doors…I don’t think it’s the subject of this election. I think it was very uppermost on people’s minds for the first couple years. You used to hear it during the by-elections in 2015. That summer we heard this and were involved in a lot of these conversations and the federal election that fall…but I almost never have these conversations.

Metro: Around the issue of sexual assault, women have told us they don’t feel safe in communities. What would you say to them and what needs to change?

Burrill: Anyone who has their eyes open at all acquires the understanding over the years that this is a seething horror in our culture. And so in our party we are focused on this matter...In the platform we released this morning, there is a commitment to double the number of sexual assault therapists in Nova Scotia and to significantly increase the funding (and provide ongoing, stable funding) to the women’s centres that do the work of sexual assault prevention and education.

Metro: Why should an LGBTQ person vote for you?

Burrill: If you were to make a list of the strong moments of the NDP’s 2009-2013 moments, I would put very near the top of the list the transgendered person’s legislation which added gender identity and gender expression as prohibited grounds of discrimination in Nova Scotia on the basis of the Human Rights Act…This is part of our DNA. This isn’t something we have to go to meeting and make a policy about…This has been a part of our identity for a long, long time.

Metro: What’s your vision for development in the Halifax area?

Burrill: We are pro-people and we are pro-communities. That’s the place from which we begin. That’s not the same as not being in favour of development but it’s a matter of having core priorities. (We have) wonderful communities and we want to make sure that all development that goes forward advances and does not diminish that.

Metro: How do we begin to address the issue of high outmigration of our province’s young people?

Burrill: In our opinion the people of Nova Scotia at this moment need to make a very significant investment in opening the doors of opportunity to the youngest generation by making post secondary education more financially reasonable, possible, and accessible. This is at the centre of our enterprise and it’s because we understand outmigration of young people is at the core of the things undermining us in Nova Scotia at a people.

Metro: Do you think it’s likely we will have a minority government after May 30?

Burrill: There is only one way that we are going to have serious investments in primary care for the 100,000 people that don’t have it, and that we’re going to have our people all be able to get their food in grocery stores instead of a food bank, and to have young people be able to have educational opportunities beyond Grade 12 in a public school system that works. And that’s to have 26 New Democrat MLAs or more form a majority government.

Five fun facts: the Gary Burrill edition

Metro: Favourite food?

Burrill: Hamburgers and french fries

Metro: Favourite movie?

Burrill: I watch very few movies. I don’t enjoy being positioned in front of a screen. I prefer a book...I’m (currently) reading a biography of a German cultural theoretician from the 1930s named Walter Benjamin.

Metro: Favourite band or singer?

Burrill: That’s easy. Hillsburn. I live with Hillsburn. The singer/fiddler and the guitarist are my children. Keyboard/sax player is my daughter’s partner. My wife says she wonders what it’d be like to live in a house where they talk about something besides the music business and politics. But ours isn’t one. I’m all Hillsburn. All the time.

Metro: When’s the last time you took the bus and where did you go?

Burrill: The last time I went from my home on Poplar Street from our office downtown on a rainy day. I usually walk. I walk unless it’s dirty out. Then I take the bus.

Metro: What’s your drink of choice after a long day?

Burrill: I’m a teetotaller. I’m a hard-line orange juice guy.

Calling out McNeil’s record on contract negotiations and treatment of teachers:

The leader of Nova Scotia’s New Democratic Party said he is “looking forward to the chance” to rescind and repeal the Liberal government’s bill that imposed a contract on teachers earlier this year.

“We are prepared to rescind that bill and to reopen negotiations with the teachers of the province so that the partnership on the basis of which teachers are able to give everything they’ve got to our kids can be renewed,” Gary Burrill said.

“Amongst the problems that have been created in our public education system by the McNeil Liberals is the very serious impact that their ham-handed incompetent approach to negotiation has had on the morale on the teachers of the province.”

Burrill had harsh words for Stephen McNeil’s Liberal government record of negotiating with major unions.

“I can’t think of a government that at the tail end of a majority mandate has been unable to successfully negotiate one contract,” he said.

“The record of this government is zero, so I don’t know how you could do worse. It’s a complete abject failure.”