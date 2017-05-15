NDP to release election platform two weeks ahead of provincial vote

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia NDP is set to release its election platform today, just two weeks before the provincial vote.

Leader Gary Burrill will launch the party's promises and plans this morning in Halifax.

The Progressive Conservatives released their platform last week, with $168.9 million in spending commitments and a pledge to balance budgets over four years.

Tory leader Jamie Baillie is continuing his campaign in Cape Breton today, while Premier Stephen McNeil planned to stick close to Halifax with stops in Eastern Passage, Upper Tantallon and Fall River.

McNeil hasn't released an official platform yet, but said Sunday he planned to put the province's school boards under the microscope if re-elected on May 30.