Newfoundland man clocked going 176 km/h in 100 zone on Nova Scotia's Highway 104
Police say the 19-year-old has been charged with stunting and is facing a fine of more than $2,400.
The need for speed continues on Nova Scotia highways.
In yet another release on stunting, the RCMP in Nova Scotia say they have charged a driver with going 178 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 104 in James River, Antigonish Co. on Monday morning.
A 19-year-old from Newfoundland has been charged with stunting, which has resulted in his vehicle being seized and a possible fine of $2,422.50.