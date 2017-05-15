Phone records put William Sandeson's cellphone in Truro in days after Taylor Samson's disappearance

The jury in William Sandeson’s first-degree murder trial saw phone records on Monday that put Sandeson’s phone in the Truro area in the days after Taylor Samson was reported missing.

Sandeson, 24, is accused of killing Samson, 22, on Aug. 15, 2015. Samson’s body was never found.

Don Calpito, a senior security investigator with Telus Communications, took the stand Monday afternoon in Nova Scotia Supreme Court to detail phone records from Sandeson’s and Samson’s phones in the days after Aug. 15, 2015.

Calpito told the jury those records, a copy of which was given to the jury, show Sandeson’s phone was in the Fall River area around 1 a.m. on Aug. 16.

The records also show Sandeson’s cellphone was in the Truro area the morning of Aug. 18. Sandeson’s family has property in Lower Truro, which was searched after his arrest, and the jury was previously shown video from the morning of Aug. 18 showing Sandeson wearing gloves and loading items into his vehicle. Later that day he gave his first interview to police, and he was arrested that night.

Samson’s phone records show he last received a text message at 10:40 p.m. on Aug. 15. Calpito said his phone was then either turned off, out of service range, its battery was drained, or it was destroyed.

The jury also heard from Halifax Regional Police forensic identification officer Det. Const. Marshall Hewitt on Monday. He examined a black Mazda Protégé in August 2015, and found a small bloodstain in the trunk.

Monday morning, the jury heard from two other police officers: Halifax Regional Police Det. Const. Jason Shannon and Const. Alicia Joseph.

Shannon told the jury he kicked down the door to Sandeson’s apartment on Aug. 18, 2015. On the way into the apartment, Shannon said he noticed a surveillance camera in the hallway, and moved a ceiling tile above it, revealing wires that led into the apartment. He traced those wires to a DVR box in Sandeson’s bedroom, used to record the feed from the cameras, and unplugged it.

Shannon told the court he was concerned that the DVR could be accessed remotely, so he unplugged it to preserve any evidence that could be stored on it.

Later that evening Sandeson was arrested in Dartmouth. Shannon was there, and seized Sandeson’s black Dalhousie track and field team backpack. Inside, he found several items, including a Winners bag containing a new shower curtain and bath mat, with a receipt.

Multiple officers testified earlier in the trial that there was no shower curtain in Sandeson’s bathroom when they searched his apartment.

The second officer to testify Monday morning, Joseph, described the bathroom as a whole as “grimy,” but said the tub appeared to be “spotless,” and she noted it was missing a shower curtain, which she found odd.