Trial resumes for Dalhousie student charged in the death of fellow student

HALIFAX — The trial resumes today for a former medical school student charged in the death of another university student whose body has never been found.

A jury heard last week that William Sandeson was panicked and incoherent as he tried to clean up around a man's blood-covered body in his Halifax apartment.

Justin Blades testified that he was visiting a mutual friend across the hall from Sandeson when he heard a gunshot on Aug. 15, 2015.

Sandeson is accused of murdering 22-year-old Taylor Samson, a fellow Dalhousie University student, during a deal to buy 20 pounds of marijuana.

Blades told the Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury his life changed the night he saw a pool of blood, bloodied cash, drugs and a body slumped over a chair, bleeding from the head.