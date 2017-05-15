Where the leaders are in the N.S. election
HALIFAX — Where the N.S. leaders are on Monday, May 15:
---
Liberals:
EASTERN PASSAGE — Premier Stephen McNeil makes an announcement at Fisherman's Cove Development Association (11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., 4 Government Wharf Rd.)
UPPER TANTALLON — McNeil mainstreets at Sobeys Plaza and lunches at McDonalds with candidate Ben Jessome (12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m., 3650 Hammonds Plains Rd.)
WINDSOR JUNCTION — McNeil tours Madrid Industries with candidate Bill Horne (2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m., 99 Windsor Junction Rd.)
DARTMOUTH — McNeil waves with candidates Joanne Bernard, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Edgar Burns. (3:30 p.m. - 4 p.m., Dartmouth Sportsplex, 110 Wyse Rd.)
---
Tories:
NORTH SYDNEY — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie holds a media availability. (9:15 a.m., 10 Blowers St.)
BADDECK — Baillie campaigns with candidate Keith Bain. (11 a.m.)
GUYSBOROUGH — Baillie campaigns with candidate Rob Wolf (2:15 p.m.)
---
NDP:
HALIFAX — Media technical briefing on platform (9 a.m., Room 224, Dalhousie Student Union Building, 6136 University Ave.)
HALIFAX — Election platform launch (9:30 a.m., Council Chambers, Dalhousie Student Union Building, 6136 University Ave.)
---