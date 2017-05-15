News / Halifax

Where the leaders are in the N.S. election

HALIFAX — Where the N.S. leaders are on Monday, May 15:

---

Liberals:

EASTERN PASSAGE — Premier Stephen McNeil makes an announcement at Fisherman's Cove Development Association (11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., 4 Government Wharf Rd.)

UPPER TANTALLON — McNeil mainstreets at Sobeys Plaza and lunches at McDonalds with candidate Ben Jessome (12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m., 3650 Hammonds Plains Rd.)

WINDSOR JUNCTION — McNeil tours Madrid Industries with candidate Bill Horne (2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m., 99 Windsor Junction Rd.)

DARTMOUTH — McNeil waves with candidates Joanne Bernard, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Edgar Burns. (3:30 p.m. - 4 p.m., Dartmouth Sportsplex, 110 Wyse Rd.)

---

Tories:

NORTH SYDNEY — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie holds a media availability.  (9:15 a.m., 10 Blowers St.)

BADDECK — Baillie campaigns with candidate Keith Bain. (11 a.m.)

GUYSBOROUGH — Baillie campaigns with candidate Rob Wolf (2:15 p.m.)

---

NDP:

HALIFAX — Media technical briefing on platform (9 a.m., Room 224, Dalhousie Student Union Building, 6136 University Ave.)

HALIFAX — Election platform launch (9:30 a.m., Council Chambers, Dalhousie Student Union Building, 6136 University Ave.)

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular