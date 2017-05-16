Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals coming to Halifax for jazz festival

The Halifax Jazz Festival has announced that award-winning R&B/hip hop artist Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals will headline the waterfront main stage on July 15.

Native Californian Brandon Paak Anderson, known as Anderson .Paak, is an acclaimed singer-songwriter, rapper, producer and virtuoso drummer. He was nominated for two Grammy awards this year for his latest album, Malibu, with his band The Free Nationals.

Festival organizers also announced their slate of performers for the St. Matthew’s Church series. They include Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, Dr. Lonnie Smith, Andy Shauf, and Joe Sealy’s ‘Africville Stories.’ Those performances run from July 12 to July 15 with all shows beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets for Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and the St. Matthew’s Church series shows go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the etixnow kiosks in the Halifax Forum (2901 Windsor St.) and Music Nova Scotia (2169 Gottingen St.) and online Halifaxjazzfestival.etixnow.com, and at etixnow.com.