Authorities to release report Thursday on 2015 Halifax crash landing

HALIFAX — Federal authorities will release their investigation report Thursday on the 2015 Air Canada crash landing at Halifax's international airport that injured more than two dozen people.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said in a news release this morning that the report on what it terms a "collision with terrain" will be released at a news conference at a Halifax hotel.

Flight 624 hit the ground about 200 metres short of runway 05 at Halifax Stanfield International Airport shortly after midnight on March 29, 2015, as it approached in gusty winds and heavy snowfall.

The twin-engine plane bounced into the air and crashed near the runway threshold before careening along the tarmac for another 570 metres.

An engine and the plane's landing gear were torn from the airframe amid a shower of sparks and leaking fuel, but there was no fire and the fuselage remained largely intact.