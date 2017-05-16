From Silver Elvis to FlameOz: Halifax Busker Festival announces summer line-up

Organizers have announced the line-up for this summer’s Halifax Busker Festival.

The 31st annual festival takes place on Halifax's waterfront from Aug. 2 to Aug. 7.

In a media release issued Tuesday, organizers said many international and local performers will take to five stages along the Halifax Waterfront for six days of entertainment. Performers include: soccer ball superstar Victor Rubilar, acrobat Reuben DotDotDot, strong man Mighty Mike, contortionist Bendy Em, bucket drummers Rhythm Works, dancers Beat The Streets, physical comedian Sharon Mahoney, living statues Silver Elvis and Jenny Juniper, and fire performances by the ever popular FlameOz.

More performers will be added to the roster in the coming weeks.

A new addition to this year’s festival is the Nova Scotia Marquee Stage. This stage will highlight Nova Scotia talent. The performance line-up for the Marquee Stage will be announced in the coming weeks.

Shows will be featured on each end of the waterfront, from Historic Properties and the Nathan Green Stage at the Ferry Terminal, to Sackville Landing at the Wave and the Rotary Stage at Bishop’s Landing.

East Coast Amusements Midway also returns to the festival with carnival rides and games.