Here comes the heat, Halifax: String of warm weather to usher in long weekend

Get out the gardening gloves, slap on the sunscreen and enjoy a reprieve from what has been a pretty chilly and soggy spring.

It looks like sunny skies and warmer temperatures for the next few days and heading into the long weekend, with temperatures forecast to hit 26 C in Halifax on Friday.

The average high for May 19 is 15.7 C, with the highest recorded temperature logged at 23.3 C in 1975 and the lowest at -3.6 C in 1991.

“Typically around this time of year we have more heat than this…The next few days will be more normal or approaching normal,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Bruno Marquis in an interview translated from French.

“Up until this point, it has been a day here and a day there where we’ve had decent weather, but other than that it is fair to say it has been much colder than normal.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the forecast was calling for sunny skies and temperatures of 19 C on Wednesday, 23 C on Thursday, 26 C on Friday, 15 C on Saturday and 18 C on Sunday.