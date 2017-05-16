Nova Scotia election roundup

HALIFAX — (NSElxn)

Nova Scotia New Democrats are promising to bring in $15-a-day child care beginning next year if they win the May 30 provincial election.

Party leader Gary Burrill also said his party would provide free child care to families whose net income is less than $30,000 annually and create 400 new spaces across the province.

Burrill says average monthly fees for licenced care currently are in the range of $825 for a toddler and $781 for a pre-schooler, and parents need more assistance.

He says the program would lead to the creation of about 800 jobs either as a result of the direct hiring of child care workers or as a result of parents being able to work.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(NSElxn-NDP-Candidate)

Inappropriate, sexist and homophobic language left lingering on the Internet is exacting a toll on the list of political hopefuls in Nova Scotia's election, with a third candidate forced to withdraw Tuesday.

The Tories sent out a terse news release noting that its candidate for Dartmouth South, Jad Cmogorac, was being dropped because of her social media postings.

Her postings included an off-colour date rape joke.

The withdrawal came a day after CTV News published excerpts from the Bullpen website of Dartmouth East candidate Bill McEwen, a youthful prospect for the NDP in a riding that appeared to be a hard-fought contest.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(Tories-Nurses)

Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservatives are promising to hire 22 new nurse practitioners.

They say the new hires will give 13,000 Nova Scotians access to the highly trained medical professionals

Tory Leader Jamie Baillie says the nurse practioners will cost $3 million over four years, and the promise comes on top of the $6 million the Liberals announced for new collaborative care teams.

Baillie says he is dedicated to improving access to health care services in the province.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(NDP-Socialist)

The Tory candidate for Inverness is calling on the Department of Natural Resources to protect an orphaned bear cub from being euthanized.

Allan MacMaster says the bear cubs were found Monday trying to hide in a wooded area in Inverness County after the mother bear died.

He says in an open letter to the department's deputy minister that there is overwhelming support to change the province's current policy on rehabilitation for bears in this type of situation.

Nova Scotia is one of only two provinces that do not allow bears to be saved and re-introduced to the wild.

(The Canadian Press)

---