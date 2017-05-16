Police looking for suspect in Lower Sackville armed robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a Lower Sackville pharmacy with a gun.

In a media release, RCMP said on Monday night at about 6:30 p.m. a man entered a Cobequid Road pharmacy and passed a note to the pharmacist asking for narcotics.

He showed the pharmacist a handgun tucked into the waistband of his pants. The pharmacist handed over some drugs and the man ran from the store and got into a mid-size black car waiting on the street.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s and about six feet tall with a slim build. He had scruffy facial hair, a reddish complexion with acne, and thick, dark hair. He was wearing a grey rain jacket with the hood up, and brown pants.

There were five other staff members behind the pharmacy counter at the time of the robbery. No one was hurt during the incident.