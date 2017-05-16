Premier defends Bayer’s Lake clinic decision, says those in downtown Halifax will have own services

The premier says he still has a strong relationship with Mayor Mike Savage, but he’ll accept “some responsibility” for what he called a misunderstanding around the future Bayer’s Lake outpatients clinic.

Premier Stephen McNeil sat down with Metro on Tuesday afternoon to talk election issues, and a full Q&A will appear in Thursday’s paper.

When asked whether he was taken aback a couple weeks ago to hear Savage say he was “surprised" by the Liberal’s Bayer’s Lake decision - when McNeil had said they’d consulted HRM - the premier said “part of that is a lack of understanding of the actual plan.”

“I’ll accept some responsibility for that, but what we’re talking about is an outpatients clinic that’s going out to Bayer’s Lake where the bulk of the population are coming in ... from (Highway) 103, the 102,” McNeil said.

At the end of April, Savage had also said it would be a challenge for the city to provide frequent transit service to the Bayer’s Lake site.

However, McNeil said that’s not necessary since those outpatient services will stay in downtown at a centre in the improved Halifax Infirmary site, so anyone on the peninsula wouldn’t need to make their way to Bayer’s Lake.

“There was a myth being spread around that we were pulling all of these services off the peninsula. It couldn’t be further from the truth,” McNeil said.

For the 60 per cent of the population that comes from outside HRM, McNeil said “we don’t need to funnel them downtown for post-op conversations, dialysis … when we can do that in a new clinic out where all of the main arteries converge,” while also enhancing the Infirmary because that will continue to be the main tertiary care facility.

McNeil said that the Infirmary improvements and Bayer’s Lake clinic are part of the “overall plan” to streamline hospital care in HRM, including bringing the number of operating rooms (ORs) in Dartmouth General from four to eight, likely specializing in orthopaedic surgeries.