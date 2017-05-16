Police in Nova Scotia trying to locate 16-year-old girl who may have gone to Halifax

Police in Nova Scotia are asking for the public’s help locating a teenage girl who may have gone to Halifax.

The RCMP say Miranda Young, 16, is missing from an address on Mill Road in the community of Round Hill, Annapolis Co.

The police agency also says she may have gone to Halifax.

“Although no foul play is suspected, police are concerned for her safety and are requesting assistance to locate her,” a police statement issued Tuesday said.

She’s described as white with long blonde hair, brown eyes with a piercing on her lower lip.