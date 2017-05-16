Where the leaders are in the N.S. election
HALIFAX — Where the N.S. leaders are on Tuesday, May 16:
---
Liberals:
HALIFAX — Stephen McNeil campaigns with Joachim Stroink (1 p.m. - 1:20 p.m., 6303 Quinpool Rd.)
HALIFAX — Stephen McNeil campaigns with Joachim Stroink (1:30 - 3 p.m., Halifax Chebucto area)
MUSQUODOBOIT HARBOUR — Community BBQ with candidate Kevin Murphy (2:45 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., The Railway Museum, 7895 Highway 7)
---
Tories:
HALIFAX — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie holds a media availability. (10:30 a.m., 5678 Stanley St.)
CHESTER-ST. MARGARET'S — Baillie campaigns with candidate Julie Chaisson. (1 p.m.)
---
NDP:
HALIFAX — Leader profile with Global (7:20 a.m., 2110 Gottingen St.)
DARTMOUTH — Policy announcement with NDP candidate Sue Leblanc (9:30 a.m. Dartmouth Child Development Centre, 61 Boland Rd.)
CHERRY BROOK — Policy announcement with NDP candidates Shelley Fashan and Andre Cain (2 p.m., Henry G. Bauld Hall, 1138 Main St.)