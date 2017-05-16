Court hears William Sandeson told roommate not to come home on night he's accused of killing Taylor Samson

William Sandeson told his roommate not to come home the night he’s accused of killing Taylor Samson, the jury in his first-degree murder trial heard Tuesday.

Sandeson, 24, is accused of killing Samson, 22, the night of Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015. Samson’s remains were never found.

In Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Tuesday afternoon, Dylan Zinck, who had been living with Sandeson at 1210 Henry St. for nearly a year, said Sandeson told him not to come home after 8 p.m. that night.

Zinck said Sandeson had made similar requests before, but they weren’t “overly common,” and usually, Sandeson would ask him not to be home for an hour at the most.

Zinck told the jury he was home briefly at about 7:30 p.m. the night of Aug. 15 to feed his cat, and then was back at about 11:30 p.m. the next night, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2015. Both nights, he noticed the apartment was clean.

On the Sunday night, Zinck said he and Sandeson had a short conversation in which Sandeson told him he’d thrown out the shower curtain from their bathroom. He didn’t think that was odd, he said, as the curtain was mouldy.

In court on Monday, the jury saw a Winners bag containing a new shower curtain and bath mat, found in Sandeson’s backpack which police seized upon his arrest on Aug. 18, 2015. Multiple police officers have testified that there was no shower curtain in Sandeson’s bathroom when they entered the apartment.

The jury also heard the beginning of testimony from Halifax Regional Police forensic officer Det. Const. Illya Nielsen, who said he searched Sandeson’s car, a Chestnut Street house, and a farm property in Truro.

At the Chestnut Street house, Nielsen seized a box, a backpack, and a grocery bag, all containing vacuum-sealed bags of what appeared to him to be marijuana. Two witnesses have testified that they alerted police about marijuana in that house, where they lived with Sandeson’s brother Adam.