'It really is home:' More than 50 new Canadians sworn in at citizenship ceremony in Halifax

Proudly wearing custom made T-shirts proclaiming their new status as Canadian citizens, Issam Khoury and Abla Katbeh couldn’t keep the smiles from their faces.

The Syrian couple came to Canada nine years ago. On Wednesday, they joined 51 other new Canadians at a special citizenship ceremony held at Mount Saint Vincent University in celebration of the country’s 150th birthday.

“Since we landed (nine years ago) I have felt personally and I remember even my son saying ‘This is the first time I feel I am home,’” Katbeh recalled.

“We lived everywhere. We lived in England, in Jordan, in Lebanon. My son said when we got here ‘I am home.’ I always felt that I am Canadian since we came. It’s just now we are officially Canadian. It really is home.”

Khoury said freedom and being part of a great community were among the many reasons he was grateful to be among the newest batch of Canadians.

Florence Busabimana smiled broadly as she tried to describe what it felt to have taken the oath and become a Canadian citizen.

The 25-year-old came to Canada from Rwanda six years ago.

“For me, to become Canadian it means freedom. A lot of freedom. It means safety and a lot of opportunities that I wasn’t able to get. It means a lot,” Busabimana said.

“I can’t express all that it means to me. I’m super happy and I’ve very, very excited. When we were saying the oath, it melted my heart.”

Rouba Ibrahim and her husband Sherzad Ibrahim arrived in Halifax from Syria on July 23, 2012. The couple said they will always remember the day they arrived in the country that immediately welcomed them and became home.

“For us Canada has heart. To accept us to be part of Canada and now to be Canadian today? It means a lot to us to be Canadian and to carry the name of Canada and to represent this amazing country everywhere we go,” Sherzad said.