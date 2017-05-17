Halifax police concerned for well being of missing Dartmouth woman
Sobhain Elaine Horne was last heard from on May 13.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Halifax Regional Police is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Dartmouth woman.
Police say 30-year-old Sobhain Elaine Horne was last heard from on May 13 at 6 p.m.
There’s no indication of foul play, police say, but there is concern for her well being.
She is described as white with shoulder-length blonde hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.