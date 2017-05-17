News / Halifax

Halifax police concerned for well being of missing Dartmouth woman

Sobhain Elaine Horne was last heard from on May 13.

Halifax Regional Police is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Dartmouth woman.

Police say 30-year-old Sobhain Elaine Horne was last heard from on May 13 at 6 p.m.

There’s no indication of foul play, police say, but there is concern for her well being.

She is described as white with shoulder-length blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

