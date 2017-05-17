Nova Scotia election roundup

HALIFAX — (NSElxn)

Nova Scotia's Liberals have released an election platform that includes a total of $1.08 billion in spending commitments and tax cuts over four years.

The platform is based on last month's budget that was tabled but not voted on in the legislature and contains a number of promises already announced on the campaign trail.

One new initiative is a rent supplement expansion aimed at reducing the wait list for affordable housing by 30 per cent, and would top up the total amount spent on the program to nearly $30 million a year by the fourth year.

There are also two significant shifts in health care that include allowing doctors to choose where and how they practice, and a signalling that a Liberal government is open to creating more long term care beds if needed, although no numbers or costs were included.

An ejected Tory candidate in the Nova Scotia election is trading fresh barbs with the party's leader — and says she is looking into continuing her bid for public office.

Jad Crnogorac was dropped as the Tories' Dartmouth South candidate over a Twitter joke she made about a date-rape drug known as "roofies," and other social media postings.

She complains the Tories have a double-standard because they stood by a male candidate who jokingly acted out what he called a "Chinese fire drill" in an online video.

But Tory Leader Jamie Baillie maintains the latest case differs from one involving Matt Whitman, who Baillie says apologized and had no intent to hurt anyone.

Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservatives are promising to foot the bill for cancer medications taken at home.

Tory Leader Jamie Baillie says Nova Scotians in cancer treatment shouldn't have to worry about how they will pay for it.

He says a Progressive Conservative government would invest $1.8 million a year to extend cancer drug coverage.

Baillie says a growing number of cancers can now be treated using oral medications outside a hospital.

Nova Scotia's New Democrats say they wouldn't build an outpatient centre in Halifax's Bayers Lake business park.

Instead, NDP Leader Gary Burrill says he will work with patients, health care providers and the city to find the best location.

He says the lack of public transit to Bayers Lake would put seniors and others who rely on public transit at a disadvantage.

Burrill says the new site would put the needs of patients first.

