Police in Nova Scotia looking for possible arsonist

Police in Nova Scotia are looking for a possible arsonist after a home in the Annapolis Valley was destroyed by fire this past weekend.

A news release from RCMP in Middleton says they’re investigating the incident on Torbrook Road in Torbrook, just outside Middleton. They say a home was completely destroyed by fire in the overnight hours between May 13 and 14.

No one was injured, they say, as the home wasn’t occupied at the time.

Police say a man was seen in the area shortly after the fire started, and they’re trying to identify and speak with him.