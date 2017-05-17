Police investigating fatal collision in Bedford, road closed
A Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson said police got a call about the collision on Rocky Lake Drive in Bedford at about 10 a.m.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police in the Halifax area were on the scene of a fatal collision Wednesday morning.
Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said police got a call about the collision on Rocky Lake Drive in Bedford at about 10 a.m.
Clarke had no information about the victim of the collision.
Rocky Lake Drive is closed until further notice between Sunnyside Mall and Duke Street while police investigate the collision.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Girl killed by van in Hamilton, police arrest journalists for 'obstruction'
-
Putin offers to hand over notes of Trump meeting with Russian envoys
-
Teen dies after drinking latte, Mountain Dew and energy drink in two-hour span
-
Premier defends Bayers Lake clinic decision, says those in downtown Halifax will have own services