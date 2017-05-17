News / Halifax

Police investigating fatal collision in Bedford, road closed

A Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson said police got a call about the collision on Rocky Lake Drive in Bedford at about 10 a.m.

Police in the Halifax area were on the scene of a fatal collision Wednesday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said police got a call about the collision on Rocky Lake Drive in Bedford at about 10 a.m.

Clarke had no information about the victim of the collision.

Rocky Lake Drive is closed until further notice between Sunnyside Mall and Duke Street while police investigate the collision.

