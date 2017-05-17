Police sifted through manure, drained pond looking for Taylor Samson's body on Sandeson farm

Police sifted through manure and drained a pond at William Sandeson’s family’s farm in Truro, but didn’t find Taylor Samson’s body, the jury heard in Sandeson’s first-degree murder trial Wednesday.

Sandeson, 24, is accused of killing Samson, 22, on Aug. 15, 2015. Samson’s body was never found.

The jury heard from Halifax Regional Police forensic identification officer Sgt. Andre Habib on Wednesday.

Habib was involved in collecting forensic evidence in the case at Sandeson’s apartment at 1210 Henry St., at his brother’s house on Chestnut Street, and at the Sandeson family farm in Truro.

At that farm, Habib worked with ground search and rescue teams to search the large property for three days starting on Aug. 28, 2015.

Habib told the jury he spent much of that time sifting through cow manure on the property after a police cadaver dog indicated it contained human remains. Even though police were told there were dead cows in the pile, Habib said he still searched through it completely, looking for Samson’s body. He found nothing.

A cadaver dog also indicated there were human remains in a pond on the property. Police had the pond drained by a local company, but found nothing.

The court also heard from Cpl. Jody Allison on Wednesday, who interviewed Sandeson for nine hours the day after his arrest.

The jury saw video of that interview earlier in the trial.

On the stand Wednesday, Allison said Sandeson’s demeanour during the interview varied from very calm to “at times almost inconsolable.”