Police in Nova Scotia trying to ID man wanted for causing damage to van in Sobeys parking lot
The RCMP say the incident happened on April 13.
Police in Nova Scotia have released images of the person they say was involved in the damage to a van in a Sobeys parking lot.
The RCMP in Colchester County say the incident happened in the grocery store's lot on Robie Street in Truro on April 13.
“A security photo of a person involved with this incident is being released to assist the RCMP in identifying those responsible for the damage,” a statement reads.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or Colchester County RCMP at 902-893-6820.
