Stephen McNeil says he's not in politics to be liked, all decisions in province's 'best interest'

Despite contention with Nova Scotia teachers, filmmakers, nurses, and different areas of the public sector, Premier Stephen McNeil says he’s always acted in the interest of the whole province - and “if you’re looking to be liked this is the wrong job to be applying for.”

In an interview with Metro this week, McNeil said it’s more important to have friends and family like you, and your constituents respect you, when asked about how he individually polls behind his own Liberal party.

“I think people have over the last three and a half years, whether they liked the decision I made, recognized that I made it because I believed it was in the best interest of all of us,” McNeil said.

As the government, McNeil said you have to make decisions “within the envelope” you’re given, and extended contract negotiations came out of the need to “slow down growth of salaries” in the public sector, so money could go into pre-primary and tax cuts for low and middle income families.

When asked about his thoughts on the perception many voters have that politicians can’t be trusted to deliver on those promises, especially in an election cycle, McNeil said meeting someone in person cuts through that.

“That’s when you’ll get the true story. It’s easy to sit and make a comment online, it’s quite different when you’re actually out talking to people,” he said.

For example, McNeil said is was obvious many teachers were disengaged during negotiations and felt a “disconnect” with the process, because there wasn’t an avenue to be directly heard, and the Liberals could only speak to the union executive.

When a contract was legislated and council of teachers set up, dozens of recommendations came out right away, McNeil said, because teachers felt engaged “so there has to be a vehicle like that.”

“There was 18 months of teacher negotiations where teachers didn’t see themselves in the process. It was either our fault or their union’s fault, but teacher’s didn’t see themselves in it,” he said.