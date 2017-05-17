Where the leaders are in the N.S. election
HALIFAX — Where the N.S. leaders are on Thursday, May 18
All three of Nova Scotia's top political leaders have cleared their schedules to take part in the first debate of the election campaign. The 90-minute debate airs on CBC Television, CBC Nova Scotia's website, Facebook page and YouTube channel starting at 6 p.m.
Liberals, Tories and NDP
HALIFAX — CBC leaders debate (6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., CBC Studios, 6940 Mumford Rd.).
