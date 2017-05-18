High turnout: 78 per cent of voters 'absolutely certain' they'll vote in Nova Scotia election: poll

It appears Nova Scotia’s eligible voters are ready to cast their ballots in “very large” numbers for the May 30 provincial election.

A poll of 1,057 Nova Scotians released by Forum Research on Thursday has 78 per cent stating they are “absolutely certain” they will be voting in the upcoming election, barring some unforeseen emergency.

“There’s no more certainty than that. In terms of the scales we use, that’s almost 80 per cent saying that,” Lorne Bozinoff, president and founder of Forum Research, said in an interview.

“That’s very atypical, that 78 per cent number…Generalizing across the country, no question that’s a high number.”

Those most likely to say they are “absolutely certain to vote” include those aged 35 to 44 (84 per cent) or 45 to 54 (84 per cent). The 18 to 34 age bracket has the least certainty, at 68 per cent.

“Even that is off the charts, so the intention is there. We’ll see what it actually turns out to be, but this would be a very high turnout,” he said.

Those supporting the Progressive Conservatives (85 per cent) or the NDP (85 per cent) are most likely to say they’re “absolutely certain” to vote, as are the most wealthy (90 per cent) and those with a post-graduate degree (90 per cent).

Almost half (45 per cent) of forum poll respondents said the current election campaign has made them more likely to vote.

Issues voters associate with each party:

The Forum Research poll also asked respondents about issues they felt would be best represented by each party.

The poll showed 30 per cent believe the Liberals would be best for the economy, statistically tied with the Progressive Conservatives at 29 per cent. The NDP was chosen by just 17 per cent, and 24 per cent said they were unsure.

The NDP was seen as the most environmentally friendly by 30 per cent of respondents. In comparison, only 18 per cent felt the Liberals would be best for the environment, and 17 per cent threw their hats behind the Conservative party.

The NDP were seen as best for education by 31 per cent of respondents. The Progressive Conservatives were considered best for education by 25 per cent, and the Liberals by 23 per cent.

On which party would be best for healthcare, the NDP had the approval of 28 per cent of respondents. The Progressive Conservatives were at 27 per cent, and 22 per cent say the Liberals would be best for healthcare. Twenty-two per cent were unsure.

The Forum poll also showed Nova Scotians consider health care our most pressing issue.