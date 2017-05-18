Dartmouth man faces firearm, drug charges after police respond to attempted Kings Wharf break-in

Police say a Dartmouth man faces drug and weapons charges after an attempted break-in at Kings Wharf.

At 10:18 a.m. Wednesday, Halifax Regional Police responded to a break and enter in progress in a residential building on Kings Wharf Place, according to a release.

An anonymous caller told police that four men, possibly armed with firearms, were trying to break into a residence.

When police arrived, officers determined that the address provided was not valid. Given concern for public safety, patrol officers secured the area and, with the help of the Emergency Response Team and K-9 unit, searched three residential buildings.

Through the course of the investigation, officers identified and entered a suspect condo unit. A 31-year-old man was found inside, along with a number of unsecured firearms.

At 11:27 a.m. Wednesday, officers arrested the man in relation to the unsecured firearms.

The Dartmouth man has since been charged with seven counts of unsafe storage of a firearm, and one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of MDMA, and possession of marijuana.