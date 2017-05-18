From a marathon to the theatre: Five things to do in Halifax this long weekend

Blue Nose Marathon:

Strap on your running shoes, because the fourteenth Blue Nose Marathon will have you running for the long weekend. Starting off with the Running Room 3K Friendship run Friday evening, the marathon has events and runs scheduled throughout the weekend. The most popular event, the Doctors NS Youth run, will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday with registration at 8 a.m. To finish off a weekend of running, there will be an after party at Garrison Brewing Co. from 7-11 p.m. Sunday. A schedule of all the events can be found at the marathon’s website, bluenosemarathon.com.

Theatre Festival:

For those with a taste for the art of theatre, the Stages Theatre Festival is in full swing, and performances and workshops are scheduled throughout the long weekend. Kicking off Monday evening, the festival presents shows at different stages of development ranging from workshops and previews to full on productions. The events are scattered throughout Halifax, and a full list of events and a map can be found at easternfronttheatre.com. The festival runs until May 27, so be sure to check out the schedule!

Poor Bunny Fundraiser:

Looking for something a little different this weekend? The Poor Bunny Fundraiser show is going to turn the Bus Stop Theatre into a circus through live music and performance art. To raise money for the upcoming White Rabbit Festival, a rural Nova Scotis celebration of visual arts and creativity, a fundraising show is being held Saturday night, including performances from DJ Fadzwa, Lazeez, The Folk & Country Line and Helen & Lucy. Entrance is $12 or a piece of art, and the show starts at 9 p.m. It’s sure to be a night full of weird fun.

Hello City!:

Need a good chuckle this long weekend? Then the Hello City! improv show may be the right event for you. Comprised of two acts, the show will kick off with an improv act inspired by local stories from community members about life in the city and the happenings around them. Act two will see two teams go head to head in a selection of short form improv games, with only one team reigning supreme. The show will kick off at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Bus Stop Theatre, and tickets are $10.

Leg Up on Homelessness: