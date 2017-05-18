Jury hears more evidence about search at William Sandeson's family farm

The jury in William Sandeson’s first-degree murder trial heard testimony on Thursday from ground search and rescue volunteers and police who searched the Sandeson farm property.

Sandeson, 24, is accused of killing fellow Dalhousie University student Taylor Samson, 22, on Aug. 15, 2015.

On Aug. 25, 2015, Nova Scotia Ground Search and Rescue teams started a search of Sandeson’s parents’ property in Truro under the direction of RCMP and Halifax Regional Police, which lasted six days.

Ground search and rescue volunteers Wayne Burns and Larry Corbin testified in court on Thursday. They were told to look for anything out of the ordinary on the farm, they said, and Corbin said they were told they “could possibly find human remains.”

They didn’t find Samson’s remains on the farm, and his remains still haven’t been found.

But that search did turn up evidence. In an old ice cream truck on the property, the ground search and rescue team Burns was leading found a blue adidas bag and three garbage bags on Aug. 27. Burns said he never entered the truck, only looked in the door, and alerted police to what he’d found.

Corbin made the other significant find on the farm: a pair of gloves near the ice cream truck earlier on Aug. 27. He testified the gloves were suspended on some sticks about six inches off the ground, and he never touched them, just marked the area and alerted police.

RCMP Cpl. Shawn Reynolds was the officer in charge of the search. He was called to both those finds, and then alerted Halifax Regional Police Det. Const. Jonathan Jefferies, who also testified on Thursday.

A civilian Halifax Regional Police member, David Webber, testified Thursday as well. He viewed and downloaded the video from Sandeson’s surveillance system, which shows Samson walking down the hallway to Sandeson’s apartment with a large black duffel bag the night of Aug. 15, 2015.