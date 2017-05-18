Man arrested after group robs two men of NSLC liquor purchase: police
Two men were robbed of their liquor on Wednesday evening but a group of six others in Halifax, police say.
A 33-year-old man is in custody after police say a group of people robbed two men of their liquor.
Halifax Regional Police said in a release two men were walking along Queen Street after visiting the nearby NSLC on Wednesday night around 9 p.m., when they were approached by a group of five men and a woman.
The group told the men to hand over the liquor they had bought, and when they declined, the group threatened them with violence.
After the group left with the beer and spirits, police were called to the scene where they got a detailed description from the victims of one of the men in the group.
A member from the Central Quick Response Unit saw a man matching the description walking along South Park Street, and arrested him.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5016, or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.