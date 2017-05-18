News / Halifax

Police probe motorcycle accidents that kill one man, seriously injure another

HALIFAX — Police in Halifax say one man was killed and another seriously injured in separate motorcycle accidents in the same suburb.

They say a 42-year-old man died at about 10 a.m. Wednesday when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Rocky Lake Drive in Waverley.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Hours later, police say a 52-year-old man apparently lost control of his motorcycle, drove off the road and hit a tree in Waverley.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while an RCMP traffic analyst was brought into examine the scene.

Police are investigating the causes of both accidents.

