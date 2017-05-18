Results of investigation into crash landing at Halifax airport to be released

HALIFAX — The results of an investigation into the crash landing of an Air Canada jet that skidded along a Halifax runway and injured 25 people on board will be released today.

The Transportation Safety Board will present the report this morning, more than two years after the twin-engine Airbus landed about 200 metres short of a runway at Halifax Stanfield International Airport during a blizzard on March 29, 2015.

Flight 624 approached in gusty winds and heavy snow with 133 passengers and five crew, sending the plane bouncing into the air and crashing near the runway threshold before careening along the tarmac.

An engine and the plane's landing gear were ripped from the airframe amid a shower of sparks and leaking fuel.

Halifax lawyer Ray Wagner, who has launched a class action suit over the accident, says the report should offer insight into what was taking place in the cockpit as the pilots planned their descent through harsh weather.