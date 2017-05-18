News / Halifax

Sackville man seriously injured after motorcycle leaves road, hits tree

Police say the driver is in his 50s and is now in hospital.

Metro file photo

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the motorcycle he was driving left the road and hit a tree.

Halifax RCMP say the accident happened in the 900 block area of Waverley Road around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A 52-year-old man from Lower Sackville was driving the motorcycle, when police believe he lost control, left the road and hit a tree.

He is now at the QEII hospital in Halifax.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular