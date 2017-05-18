Survey says Halifax residents support reducing speed limits

Lowering speed limits in residential neighbourhoods is an idea Halifax residents agree with.

A recent survey conducted by Corporate Research Associates suggests the majority of residents agree with Halifax Regional Council’s decision to ask the provincial government to lower speed limits in residential neighbourhoods from 50 kmh to 40 kmh.

In a press release, Corporate Research Associates said the survey results show six in 10 residents in the Halifax Census Metropolitan Area support reducing limits to 40 kmh.

However, four in 10 oppose a reduction, while two per cent neither support or oppose, and one per cent don’t know or don’t offer an opinion.

The survey also showed women were more likely than men to support the reduction of speed limits in residential neighbourhoods.