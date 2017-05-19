Burn ban on in Halifax, other parts of Nova Scotia
The ban includes all domestic brush burning and campfires, and in much of the rest of Nova Scotia, burning is restricted to between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
All burning is banned in Halifax, Hants and Lunenburg counties Friday night.
The ban includes all domestic brush burning and campfires, and in much of the rest of the province, burning is restricted to between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m.
Burning is permitted in Victoria County.
The province will update the restrictions at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Check back through the weekend at novascotia.ca/burnsafe for up to date information on burning restrictions.