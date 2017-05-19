Halifax-area police investigating serious incidents including kidnapping, unlawful confinement

Police in the Halifax area are asking for the public’s help in investigating “three serious incidents” they believe to be connected.

In a news release Friday, RCMP say they responded to three incidents in Upper Hammonds Plains, Hammonds Plains, and Lucasville on Wednesday.

The first call to police came just before 10 p.m., about a motor vehicle theft and a kidnapping on Pockwock Road. Police say they arrived at the home and there were no witnesses and the family did not want to cooperate with police.

“A short time later,” police got a call about an injured, “blood-covered” man walking on White Hills Run. Police say before they could respond to that call, someone picked up the man and drove him to the hospital.

Then just before 11 p.m., police say they got a call about a home invasion in which the victims were tied up and robbed on Lucasville Road. By the time police arrived, they say the suspects had fled, and the homeowners, located nearby, didn’t want to cooperate with police.

Police say they were on the scene of that home on Lucasville Road overnight Wednesday and through the day on Thursday, and their investigation continues.