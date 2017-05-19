Halifax Heroes: Meet a man who gives his time, and then some, to make a difference in our city

If there’s an event happening in Halifax that needs volunteers, chances are Mahbubur Rahman is involved.

Rahman moved to Halifax from Bangladesh three years ago to pursue a masters degree at Dalhousie University.

Almost immediately, he threw himself into student life and then helping the broader community. He served as vice president of Dalhousie University’s student union, its international student association, the association of graduate students, the university’s engineering graduate society and also as president of the Bangladesh student society.

He’s been president of the Halifax Student Housing Society, co-chair of Inglis Street Elementary Parent Teacher Association and has served—and still serves—on numerous boards and committees.

Rahman also steps up to volunteer at local weekend events. He most recently helped out with the Blue Nose Marathon.

“Whenever there is a chance to do something and I’m free, I’m there. Sometimes I have to choose what to do if there are two or three things happening at the same time,” he laughed.

“The main motivation for me after doing a nine to five work day and then going to meetings for a few hours or to an event on the weekend? I just really enjoy doing this.”

Rahman’s community involvement earned him both HRM and provincial volunteer awards this year. In 2015 he received the Dalhousie Board of Governor Award and the Dalhousie International Spirit of the Year Award.

Although he started working full time last year and has two young children, giving back remains a commitment. Rahman said volunteering has helped his family better integrate into the community. They hope to become permanent residents soon.

“Because we have so much diversity in our community, we need to learn from each other, we need to be involved,” Rahman said.

“My kids being with me and seeing what I’m doing has made their integration into the Halifax environment and into Nova Scotia much easier. This is a wonderful place with wonderful people and we are happy.”

Rahman said he encourages everyone to find something they enjoy and to devote even just two hours a week volunteering.

“You should do it for the right reasons. In the end when you do something that’s benefitting another human being you can’t describe how that feels,” he said.

“I think deep in our hearts we should all feel great that what I am doing is not for money or for anything else. It is helping another human being…We should do what we’re doing with an open heart and we should enjoy it.”

Do you have someone to nominate?