Owners ticketed after two dogs left in hot car in Halifax

Police handed out three tickets to local residents after two dogs were left in a hot car this week.

Halifax Regional Police officers responded to an animal complaint on Thursday afternoon at 12:40 p.m. on Clyde Street in Halifax, after a citizen noticed two dogs had been left in a car parked on the street.

“When officers arrived the dogs appeared to be in distress. The window was rolled down some, allowing the officers to be able to open the doors and let dogs out,” Cindy Bayers, police communications advisor said Friday.

When the vehicle owners returned, Bayers said police issued them three summary offence tickets, two of which were leaving an animal in unattended motor vehicle in conditions that could cause distress.

The fine for each of those tickets is $697.50, Bayers said.

The third ticket was around owning an unlicensed dog, for which Bayers said the fine is $352.50.

When police were called, Bayers said the weather was sunny and 26 degrees.

“I don’t think people really appreciate how quickly the temperature escalates inside vehicles, whether the window is down or not.”

“We do say it every year, and the temperature becomes unbearable.”