Police in Nova Scotia on scene of suspected drowning
The RCMP say a man jumped into the popular Park Falls and didn't come back up to the surface.
Police in Nova Scotia are investigating a suspected drowning.
The RCMP in Pictou County say around 3:30 p.m. Friday, a man jumped into the water at Park Falls, in the community of Sutherlands River, and didn’t return to the surface.
An underway RCMP recovery team was on scene Friday evening, along with two local fire departments.
No other details have been provided.
